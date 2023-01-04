Winston-Salem man convicted of killing his younger brother.

John Angione said his two sons never fought. But on Nov. 7, 2020, the brothers — Jon Paul Angione and Peter Michael Angione — did fight. And in the end, Jon Paul Angione wound up charged with murdering his younger brother, who authorities said was shot to death.

On Wednesday, John Angione witnessed Jon Paul Angione plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter in Peter's death. In a statement read by a Forsyth County prosecutor, he said he lost both sons on Nov. 7, 2020.

"We raised our boys to cherish family," John Angione said, according to the statement read by Assistant District Attorney Mark Parent.

Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced Jon Paul Angione, 47, to a minimum of four years, 8 months and a maximum of six years, 8 months in prison.

At 1:18 a.m. Nov. 7, 2020, Winston-Salem police officers went to the 5300 block of Delta Drive on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a chaotic scene, Parent said. Officers saw a pool of blood as they entered the house that the two brothers shared. It appeared that something had been dragged through the blood.

According to search warrants, a large amount of blood continued from the first floor and up the stairs to the second floor. Blood was found in every room on the second floor, including the living room, dining room, kitchen and hallway. Officers found the apartment in disarray, with damage to the walls and furnishings consistent with being chopped up by a large bladed instrument, the search warrants said. Officers found a sword in the kitchen.

Officers found Peter Angione on his back on the house's second-floor balcony with gunshot wounds to his legs and his abdomen. According to search warrants, officers saw that a projectile had gone through his abdomen and that Peter Angione had lost a lot of blood. Peter told the officers that his brother, Jon Paul Angione, had shot him.

EMS personnel arrived and Peter Angione was declared dead at the scene.

Joseph Johnson, a neighbor, had called 911 and told police that he had heard commotion coming from the house for several hours. Then he heard gunshots. When he came outside, he said he saw Jon Angione walking through a parking lot "cussing and raising hell." Jon Angione, Johnson told police, was wearing a backpack and carrying a rifle.

Another man, who was never charged, left the house and got into the driver's seat of a silver Jeep Cherokee that both brothers shared. Jon Angione got into the front passenger seat, and the vehicle went out of the parking lot, search warrants said.

Officers found Jon Angione's backpack in some woods off County Club Road. Other officers located the silver Jeep Cherokee and conducted a traffic stop. When officers approached the passenger's side, Jon Angione said his brother attacked him and threw an entertainment center at his head and stabbed him, pointing to a cut on his face, Parent said. He told police where to find the gun, which he had hidden in some bushes near the apartment on Delta Drive.

Angione gave a statement to police detectives that his brother had taken Xanax and had been in a rage, search warrants said. He said he and his brother had fought that entire evening before the shooting and that Peter Angione had attacked him with a rifle. He said his brother then picked up a rifle and they fought over it when the rifle dropped to the ground and fired three times, hitting Peter Angione.

Winston-Salem Police Detective A.R. Drago said in one of the search warrants that Jon Angione's story didn't match the physical evidence. For one, it would have been impossible for an assault rifle to fire automatically when dropped on the ground.

Also, the search warrant said, the trajectory of one of the projectiles was downward, not upward.

Parent said Jon Angione gave a full statement to police and asked investigators about what the state law said about self-defense. But when he found out that his brother was dead at the end of the police interview, he collapsed into tears, Parent said.

Krispen Culbertson, Jon Angione's attorney, said his client has three children that he supports and a girlfriend. The family believes that the brothers had started using prescription drugs when they were young and living in New York. The drug use then escalated to marijuana and harder and more addictive drugs, Culbertson said.

Culbertson said the family believes that the brothers consumed drugs that they had not consumed before and that those drugs had serious and long-lasting effects on Jon Angione. In fact, the first time Culbertson encountered his client, Jon Angione believed that his brother was still alive and that the criminal case was over.

John Angione said he and his wife, Michelle Angione, both have cancer and don't know how long they have left to live. He asked Hall to release his son from custody as soon as possible, but Hall said he couldn't do that because of the seriousness of the crime.

All they have left of their youngest son is an urn filled with his ashes that stays in the living room, John Angione said in his statement. They kiss it in the morning and before they go to bed every day.

They told their oldest son they loved him as bailiffs led him away in handcuffs after he was sentenced.