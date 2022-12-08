Winston-Salem man convicted of killing woman he had dated.

The attorney for a Winston-Salem man accused of shooting to death a woman he had dated, then hiding her body in a ditch on High Point Road in 2020 told a judge that his client had little choice after the woman showed up to his house brandishing a gun and making threats.

The woman, the attorney said, had done the same thing a month prior to the shooting and was told by authorities to stay away.

The man and woman had been involved in a relationship, and the woman had become angry that the relationship had ended, the attorney, Alan Doorasamy, said.

On Thursday, David Mejia Luna, 28, of Chevy Chase Street, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the Dec. 7, 2020, death of Maria Del Carmen Cedillo Figueroa, 28. He had been facing a charge of first-degree murder. As part of the plea arrangement, Forsyth County prosecutors agreed to reduce the charge from murder to manslaughter.

Judge Edwin Wilson of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced Luna to 5 years to 7 years in prison.

Luna's co-defendant, Andres Mejia Arellanes, 41, of Linville Road, also faced a murder charge, but pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to murder on Thursday. Wilson sentenced him to a minimum of 13 months and a maximum of 25 months. He was given time-served for the 21 months he spent in the Forsyth County Jail awaiting trial.

Assistant District Attorney Matt Breeding said in court that Figueroa had spent the night of Dec. 6, 2020, hanging out with her friends. After 11:30 p.m. that night, her cellphone pinged off cell towers near Luna's house, and then after midnight, her cellphone pinged off towers going away from Luna's house.

Luna denied involvement, and both Arellanes and Luna gave statements that conflicted with surveillance camera footage from a nearby gas station and location data from their cellphones, Breeding said.

After they were indicted, Arellanes gave a more detailed account, saying that he, Luna and another man were inside a truck when Figueroa came to the house carrying a gun. Arellanes told authorities that he tried to calm her down.

He told police that when Figueroa raised her gun, he ducked down and saw the third man give Luna a gun. Then, Breeding said, Arellanes heard multiple gun shots. He saw Figueroa had been wounded by gunshots.

Breeding said Luna also gave a statement that was substantially similar to the one Arellanes made. The two men had been kept in separate areas at the Forsyth County Jail and there was no evidence that the men had communicated, Breeding said.

Doorasamy said in court that Luna had been in a long-term relationship with the woman he is now engaged to marry but that he had started a sexual relationship with Figueroa. When the relationship ended, Figueroa was furious. On Nov. 7, 2020, Figueroa came to Luna's house with a gun and made threats, Doorasamy said.

At least five Winston-Salem police officers responded to Luna's house, he said.

In the hours leading up to the shooting, Figueroa told three different people, including a man she gave a ride to, that she was angry with Luna, Doorasamy said.

Doorasamy said there was another incident where Figueroa fired a gun at a party in front of Luna. Because of that history, Luna was petrified of Figueroa and feared for his life when she showed up a second time at his house in a month with a gun, he said.

Doorasamy said Breeding should never have charged Luna with first-degree murder. Breeding said the evidence showed that this was not premeditated murder and that Figueroa brandished a gun. But, he added, she was shot multiple times, meaning this wasn't entirely self-defense either.

Samantha Hernandez, a family friend, read a statement for the family at the hearing. She said Figueroa had dedicated her life to raising her three children and helping people. She brought joy wherever she went, Hernandez said in court.

Luna apologized to the family in court.

"I was just in a situation where my back was against the wall," he said.