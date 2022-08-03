Winston-Salem man convicted of stabbing his ex-girlfriend's son to death during a fight

At 29, Daniel Robert Byrd was successfully working on his sobriety, his mother, Amy Shumate, told a Forsyth County judge Wednesday in Forsyth Superior Court.

Byrd told her that even the birds sounded different after he got sober.

But on Dec. 10, 2019, Byrd died right in front of her, stabbed with a kitchen knife by her ex-boyfriend, Luther Sterling Rayson Jr., 60, who lived in a shed in the back of her house on Trent Street.

Shumate sat on the front row, along with her sister and a family friend, in Courtroom 5A, as Rayson pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter in her son’s death.

Judge Michael A. Stone of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced Rayson, who had initially been charged with second-degree murder, to a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of 13 years in prison.

“I just can’t believe he’s gone,” Shumate said.

She and her sister, Angela Hinsdale, wore white T-shirts with the words, “Justice for Daniel” printed on them.

According to Assistant District Attorney Jane Garrity, Shumate and Rayson had dated but had broken up. As an act of charity, Shumate allowed Rayson to live in a shed at her house during the winter.

On Dec. 10, 2019, there was a power outage. Rayson came into the house and began arguing with Shumate about who was responsible for fixing it.

Rayson had been drinking, Garrity said.

Byrd and a woman who was a family friend were in the house. Garrity said that as the argument escalated, Byrd approached Rayson and told him to stop fighting with his mother. At some point, Byrd pushed Rayson.

Rayson picked up a knife and stabbed Byrd twice, Garrity said.

The first stab wound was superficial.

But the second wound was fatal. Byrd was stabbed in the chest, and the knife penetrated his left lung, his heart and a pulmonary vein. Byrd was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he died.

After the stabbing, Rayson left the house. He went to a girlfriend’s house and she convinced Rayson to turn himself in to Winston-Salem police, Garrity said.

Garrity said that police wanted to interview Rayson, but Rayson was too drunk to talk.

Stone asked Garrity why Forsyth County prosecutors reduced the charge from second-degree murder to voluntary manslaughter. Garrity said Byrd’s family, particularly Shumate, was too traumatized to go through a trial. Shumate would have been a key witness since she saw Rayson stab her son, Garrity said. She also said that the woman who was in the house moved out of the state afterward and prosecutors have not been able to locate her.

Nils Gerber, Rayson’s attorney, said except for the two years he has spent in the Forsyth County Jail awaiting trial, Rayson grew up and has been in environments with rampant alcohol abuse. If the case had gone to trial, Gerber said he would have argued for imperfect self-defense. That means Gerber would have argued that Rayson had an unreasonable belief that he was in imminent danger. Defense attorneys can argue imperfect self-defense as a way to reduce the severity of the charge or the punishment.

Hinsdale told the judge that Byrd’s death has been devastating.

“I will never have another nephew,” she said. “It has brought me close to my own death.”

The two sisters lost their father in December 2017 in a fatal crash. Their father, Robert Charles Shumate, was 80 when he died Dec. 4, 2017, a day after the crash. Kevin Lamont East Jr. was convicted in June 2018 in Forsyth Superior Court of involuntary manslaughter and other charges connected to the crash. He was accused of driving 83 mph on Peters Creek Parkway.

Amy Shumate had trouble composing herself as she talked to Stone Wednesday. She told Stone she wished her son was still here and that he was a “sweet son” and a “good man.”

Byrd, Shumate said, was starting to see life in a new light and that his mind was clearer than it had been in awhile.

Shumate told Stone said her son could see Rayson run out of the house after stabbing him.

“I can’t believe what you did to me,” she said her son said.