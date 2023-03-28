A Winston-Salem man was injured in a drive-by shooting Monday night on Horizon Lane, police said.

Triston Rajai Moses, 20, was in the 2600 block of Horizon Lane about 9 p.m. when a white SUV drove by and someone inside the vehicle fired shots at Moses and several other people on the street.

The SUV then drove away.

Moses was taken by car to the hospital, where he is in critical but stable condition, police said.

Winston-Salem police said the investigation is in its early stages and no further information will be released at this time.

Anyone with any information about Moses' shooting is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Español 336-728-3904.