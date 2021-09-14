 Skip to main content
Winston-Salem man critically injured in shooting. Police believe robbery was the motive
A Winston-Salem man was shot and wounded Tuesday afternoon in the 700 block of Ferrell Court in eastern Winston-Salem, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police responded to the 700 block of Ferrell Court at 3:25 p.m. after they received a report of a shooting there, police said. Officers then found Charles Edward Anderson Jr., 27, of Ivy Glen Court, who was inside an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound.

Anderson was taken to a local hospital, where he was in critical condition Tuesday night, police said.

"Preliminary information reveals (that) the incident was result of a robbery," police said in a statement.

Police are investigating the incident.

Winston-Salem police are for the public’s help in this case.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/ Forsyth County is on Facebook.

People can submit anonymous text tips, photos and videos to police through their Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

