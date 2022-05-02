Winston-Salem man extradited from Georgia on a murder charge in a woman's death also is accused of beating the woman and their son last year

A Winston-Salem man extradited from Georgia Friday on a murder charge in a local woman’s death also is accused of beating the woman and their son last year, court records show.

Jeremy Cornelius Alexander, 34, of Flag Street is accused of killing Bria Robinson on April 3, according to an arrest warrant. Alexander was extradited Friday to Winston-Salem from Henry County, Ga., Winston-Salem police said.

Robinson, 20, of Flag Street in Winston-Salem was shot and killed around 7 p.m., police said. Officers found Robinson lying unresponsive in the 2200 block of Flag Street.

Alexander was transported from the Henry County Jail in McDonough, Ga., to the Forsyth County Jail, police said. Alexander was being held Saturday in the jail with no bond allowed, a court record shows.

Alexander is scheduled to appear June 28 in Forsyth District Court.

Alexander was arrested April 13 in Henry County, after Winston-Salem police obtained an arrest warrant charging him with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, police said. Alexander was later served with a murder warrant in the Henry County Jail.

Alexander has been served with outstanding Forsyth County warrants charging him with misdemeanor assault on a female, misdemeanor assault on a child; violation of a domestic violence protective order, felony possession of a firearm by a felon; three counts of obtaining property by false pretense, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and two counts of forgery.

Alexander is accused of assaulting Robinson and their 1-year-old son on Nov. 14, 2021 by smacking Robinson in her face, pushing her and stomping Robinson in her face and chest when she was on the ground, according to an arrest warrant.

Alexander is accused of punching the infant boy in his face, causing the boy’s lip to bleed, the warrant said.

Alexander is accused of violating a domestic violence protective order by visiting Robinson at her workplace on June 28, 2021, according to another warrant.

Alexander is accused of possessing a 9 mm handgun on April 3 after he was convicted in October 2004 of common law robbery in Forsyth Superior Court, the warrant said. A judge put Alexander on probation for three years.

Alexander is accused of obtaining a $1,500 loan Nov. 15, 2021 from a Winston-Salem pawnshop by using a Yahama motorcycle as collateral, according to another warrant. The motorcycle was fraudulently obtained, the warrant said.

Alexander is accused of possessing nearly 4 ounces of marijuana and a stolen 2017 Dodge Charger on Nov. 15, 2021, a warrant says. The car was stolen from Spotsylvania County, Va., and obtained by fraud at a car dealership in Fredrickburg, Va., the warrant said.

Alexander is accused of obtaining Yamaha and Kawasaki motorcycles from Kevin Powell Motorsports by presenting a counterfeit cashier’s checks as payment in August 2021, according to another warrant.

Alexander also is accused of forging his signature on bogus checks of $5,980 and $7,200, the warrant said.

