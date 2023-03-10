A Winston-Salem man is facing drug offenses charges after investigators seized more than $1 million in drugs and money from a house and vehicle, authorities said Friday.

In September 2022, the task force received information about a supply of illegal drugs at a home in the 1900 block of Althea Street, the task force said. The task force and federal DEA agents then began their investigation.

Law enforcement officers seized money during a traffic stop Wednesday in Greensboro, the task force said. Investigators then executed a search warrant at the house on Althea Street.

In the traffic stop and the search of the home, investigators seized $75,150, 18.7 pounds of cocaine, nearly 6 ounces of fentanyl pills, 10 pounds of marijuana, two assault rifles and two handguns, the task force said.

The street value of the drugs is $946,750, authorities said.

Julio Miguel Roman, 27, of Althea Street is charged with trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in heroin or opium and maintaining a dwelling to store a controlled substance, the Forsyth County Drug Task Force said.

Roman was being held Friday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $1 million, the task force said. He is scheduled to appear March 23 in Forsyth District Court.