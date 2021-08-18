 Skip to main content
Winston-Salem man faces charges after police connect him to a robbery in July
A Winston-Salem man faces charges after investigators linked him to the July 25 armed robbery of an internet sweepstakes business, authorities said.

George Douglas Berrow Jr., 44, was arrested Wednesday by the Winston-Salem Police Department's SWAT unit as he left the Ramada Inn at 531 Akron Drive, police said.

Berrow is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, according to police and arrest warrants. Berrow also is an absconder from probation in Georgia, police said.

Berrow was being held Wednesday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $50,000, police said.

Three weeks ago, an armed man robbed Superman Computers, which is located on the first floor of the Ramada by Wyndham hotel at 531 Akron Drive, police said.

Officers arrived at the scene at 1:54 p.m. after they received a report of a robbery at that business.

Employees told police that two men entered the business, police said. One man had a handgun and demanded money.

The two suspects ran from the scene, police said.

Investigators later linked Berrow, a resident of the Ramada Inn, to the robbery, police said.

Berrow is accused of stealing $3,000 from Superman Computers after he threatened an employee with a handgun, according to an arrest warrant.

Anyone who has information about this robbery can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7000, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/ Forsyth County is on Facebook.

People can text tips, photos and videos anonymously to the Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717.

