Winston-Salem man faces charges connected to identity theft in Davidson County

A Winston-Salem man is facing charges in Davidson County after he was accused of fraudulently withdrawing money from State Employee Credit Union accounts, authorities said Tuesday.
David Maurice Fields, 34, of Amanda Place is charged with identify theft and 11 counts of obtaining property by false pretenses, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said.
Fields was given a $5,000 secured bond, and he is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 18, the sheriff's office said.
Winston-Salem police arrested Fields Monday and Aug. 17 based on warrants obtained by Davidson County sheriff's detectives, the sheriff's office said.
The investigation is ongoing and involves multiple Triad jurisdictions, the sheriff's office said.
336-727-7299
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
John Hinton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.