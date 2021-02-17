 Skip to main content
Winston-Salem man faces DWI charge after car hits house.
police blue light bar
Thinkstock

A Winston-Salem man was charged with driving while impaired after his truck hit a house on Harvest Stone Lane on Tuesday. 

No one was injured when the car hit the house's garage about 8:20 p.m., Winston-Salem police said. 

The man was driving a Chevrolet truck when he lost control, ran off the road and hit the garage, police said. 

The driver, James Anthony Bouvair, 57, of Chanute Road was charged with driving while impaired and minor traffic offenses, police said. 

