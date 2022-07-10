Winston-Salem man faces gun and drug charges

Winston-Salem police seized 11 guns, including a stolen one, more than 10 pounds of marijuana and other drugs on Friday as they arrested a man who lives on Hilda Street off Old Greensboro Road in northeastern Winston-Salem, reports show.

Dondre Pernell McConnell, 28, was charged with trafficking marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, maintaining a vehicle, a Jeep, and the house on Hilda Street for illegal drug purposes, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a stolen firearm.

In all, there were 11 pistols seized by authorities from McConnell, who had been convicted in 2015 in Stokes County for possession of cocaine with intent to sell. McConnell had served a 12-month probationary sentence in that case.

McConnell was placed in the Forsyth County Jail with bond set at $500,000. He has a court appearance scheduled for July 11.

In another drug trafficking arrest, Envyi Lakvar Baytops, 23, was charged on Friday with trafficking in heroin and possession of heroin with intent to sell, after 34 grams of the drug were seized.

Baytops was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of fentanyl. Baytops was placed in the Forsyth County jail with bond set at $250,000, and a court appearance slated for July 11.