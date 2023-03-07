A Winston-Salem man turned himself in to authorities Monday after he was identified as the man who allegedly fired a gun last week at a Little Caesars Pizza employee because he was upset with his order, authorities said Tuesday.

Christopher Paz, 28, of Wheeler Street is charged with attempted assault with a deadly weapon, assault by pointing a gun, discharging firearms into occupied dwelling, discharging firearms in city limits and injury to personal property, Winston-Salem police said.

A Forsyth County magistrate set Paz’s bond at $100,000, police said. Paz is scheduled to appear March 23 in Forsyth District Court.

Winston-Salem police responded at 3:24 p.m. last Thursday to a reported shooting at a restaurant at 1401 Silas Creek Parkway, police said.

Officers learned that a man upset about his order at the Little Caesars Pizza restaurant fired a gun at an employee, authorities said. The bullet missed the employee, and no one was injured.

An employee at the restaurant's drive-thru window told police that a suspect had become upset with his order, police said.

The man then displayed a gun and fired once into the drive-thru window in the direction of the employee.

The bullet struck an interior wall of the business, police said. The suspect then left the scene, driving a tan or brown quad cab Dodge pickup.