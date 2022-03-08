Winston-Salem man faces murder charge in death of 3-year-old girl. 2 others were also killed.

A Winston-Salem man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 3-year-old girl last week in Lexington, authorities said Tuesday.

Brian Keith Moses, 54, of Old Greensboro Road is accused of killing the child, Ja-Sel Orr, who died Friday, two days after she was found severely injured in a Lexington apartment where two men also were killed.

When officers forced their way into the apartment and found Ja-Sel, she had a gunshot wound to her head, according to a search warrant.

Moses also is charged with two additional counts of first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon and first-degree arson, according to arrest warrants.

He is accused of killing Lionel Coker, 56, of Lexington, and Robert Lee Stowe, 61, of Winston-Salem. Coker and Stowe died from apparent gunshot wounds, a search warrant said.

And Moses is accused of setting a fire at Coker’s apartment at 516 Burgess St. in Lexington, another warrant said.

Moses also is accused of stealing $551 from Coker, according to an arrest warrant.