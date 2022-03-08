Winston-Salem man faces murder charge in death of 3-year-old girl. 2 others were also killed.

A Winston-Salem man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 3-year-old girl last week in Lexington, authorities said Tuesday.
Brian Keith Moses, 54, of Old Greensboro Road is accused of killing the child, Ja-Sel Orr, who died Friday, two days after she was found severely injured in a Lexington apartment where two men also were killed.
When officers forced their way into the apartment and found Ja-Sel, she had a gunshot wound to her head, according to a search warrant.
Moses also is charged with two additional counts of first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon and first-degree arson, according to arrest warrants.
He is accused of killing Lionel Coker, 56, of Lexington, and Robert Lee Stowe, 61, of Winston-Salem. Coker and Stowe died from apparent gunshot wounds, a search warrant said.
And Moses is accused of setting a fire at Coker’s apartment at 516 Burgess St. in Lexington, another warrant said.
Moses also is accused of stealing $551 from Coker, according to an arrest warrant.
Coker and Stowe were found dead inside the apartment after officers were called on a report of smoke and signs of violence on March 2. Officers also found Ja-Sel Orr inside.
A caller told 911 dispatchers that there was blood on the steps and a gun in the parking lot.
According to the search warrant, investigators took blood samples from inside and outside of the apartment on Burgess Street. Investigators also seized a .38 caliber handgun, two spent bullets and a shell casing.
Moses was required to provide his fingerprints and a DNA sample to the authorities, according to a court record.
Investigators linked Moses to the incident and went to his home in Winston-Salem, police said. They saw a vehicle matching the description given by Lexington residents who saw a car at the apartment where the homicides occurred, police said.
Lexington and Winston-Salem police monitored the home as investigators obtained the search warrant, police said. Investigators executed the search warrant and said they obtained additional evidence. Then Lexington police arrested Moses without incident.
