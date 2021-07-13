A Winston-Salem man faces six additional charges of animal cruelty after he was arrested last week and charged with four counts of the same offense, authorities said Tuesday.

Caleb Daniel Dewald, 19, was arrested Tuesday and charged six counts of felony animal cruelty, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.

Dewald was being held Tuesday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $20,000, the sheriff's office said. Dewald is scheduled to appear in court July 29.

Investigators received a tip to Crime Stoppers that a city resident was trapping, torturing and killing small animals and then posting videos of the incidents on social media platforms.

Investigators then linked Dewald to these actions, the sheriff's office said.

