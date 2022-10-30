Winston-Salem man faces statutory rape, sex offense charges

A man was being held in the Forsyth County jail after he was charged with two counts of statutory rape and one count of statutory sex offense, according to a warrant on file at the Forsyth County Magistrate's Office.

Demarcus Amir Bishop of Winston-Salem was being held in the jail with bond set at $500,000.

According to the warrant, Bishop allegedly twice committed statutory rape with a girl under the age of 15 on Jan. 1, and also committed the sex offense.

Bishop faces a Monday court appearance, according to the warrant.