Winston-Salem man facing drug offense charges after investigators find cocaine valued at $44,000

A Winston-Salem man is facing drug offenses after investigators seized a quantity of cocaine valued at $44,000, authorities said Tuesday.

Thomas Allen, 43, is charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of a firearm by a felon and maintaining a dwelling to store a controlled substance, the Forsyth County Drug Task Force said.

Allen was being held Tuesday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $250,000, the task force said.

Earlier in January, the task force received information that linked Allen to allegedly distributing cocaine in the Piedmont Park community, the task force said.

Investigators then executed a search warrant at a home in the 2700 block of Piedmont Circle and seized nearly a pound of cocaine and five guns.

Anyone with information about this case can call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. The Text-A-Tip program at 336-920-8477 allows people to text information, photos and videos to the task force.