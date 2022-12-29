 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Winston-Salem man facing multiple sex offense charges involving two juveniles in Davidson County

  • 0
Matney

Matney Jr. 

 Davidson County Sheriff

A Winston-Salem man is facing multiple sex offense charges involving two juveniles in Davidson County, authorities say.

Investigators with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office arrested Luther Johnny Matney Jr. and charged him with eight counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor, the sheriff's office said.

Detectives received a report Dec. 4 regarding possible sex offenses, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office then began an investigation, which resulted in two juvenile victims disclosing sexual abuse to a forensic interviewer at the Dragonfly House Children's Advocacy Center in Mocksville, the sheriff's office said.

Matney has been released from the Davidson County Jail after he posted a $150,000 bond, the sheriff's office said Thursday. Matney is scheduled to appear Jan. 23 in Davidson District Court.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

China loosens travel restrictions amid COVID-19 surge

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert