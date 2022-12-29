Winston-Salem man facing multiple sex offense charges involving two juveniles in Davidson County

A Winston-Salem man is facing multiple sex offense charges involving two juveniles in Davidson County, authorities say.

Investigators with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office arrested Luther Johnny Matney Jr. and charged him with eight counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor, the sheriff's office said.

Detectives received a report Dec. 4 regarding possible sex offenses, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office then began an investigation, which resulted in two juvenile victims disclosing sexual abuse to a forensic interviewer at the Dragonfly House Children's Advocacy Center in Mocksville, the sheriff's office said.

Matney has been released from the Davidson County Jail after he posted a $150,000 bond, the sheriff's office said Thursday. Matney is scheduled to appear Jan. 23 in Davidson District Court.