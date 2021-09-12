Winston-Salem man fatally shot on front porch by several men, police said. No suspects have been arrested.

Winston-Salem police are investigating the death of a 58-year-old man who was shot Saturday while on his front porch, police said in a release.

Officers went to the 2900 block of Bon Air Avenue on the report of a shooting at 7:35 p.m. Saturday. They found Timothy Lee Jackson, who had a gunshot wound to the torso.

Jackson was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist for medical attention.

On Sunday, Winston-Salem police reported that Jackson had died and that detectives are now investigating the incident as a homicide.

Winston-Salem police said Jackson was on his front porch when a group of men approached. Jackson and the group of men got into an argument and the men shot Jackson, police said. Winston-Salem police did not say how many shots were fired.

Police said the men left in a vehicle. Police have notified Jackson's next of kin.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This is the city's 23rd homicide, as compared to 22 homicides at the same time last year.

The homicide follows two separate shootings on Friday that happened 15 minutes apart.