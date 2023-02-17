Winston-Salem police are investigating after a man was found dead at his home on Wharton Drive on Thursday night.
Police identified the man as Benjamin Hastings Beeson, 39. Detectives will be working with the medical examiner to determine the cause of death.
Anyone with information may call police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.
336-727-7369
Wes Young
