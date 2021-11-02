 Skip to main content
Winston-Salem man found shot to death at apartment complex off Griffith Road
breaking

Winston-Salem man found shot to death at apartment complex off Griffith Road

A 29-year-old Winston-Salem man was found dead on a sidewalk at an apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to a report of an unconscious man at 2 a.m. found Blake Louis Warren of Winster Drive lying in a breezeway of a building at Burke Ridge Crossing Apartments off Griffith Road. He had been shot, police said. 

The investigation is in its early staging, police said, and other no other information will be released at this time. 

Warren's death is the 34th homicide of the year, compared with 25 at this time last year. 

