Winston-Salem man gets 15 to 19 years for role in shooting that killed woman in her kitchen.

A Winston-Salem man was sentenced Wednesday to nearly 20 years in prison for his role in opening in opening fire on an apartment and killing 53-year-old Tina Louise Nicholson in her kitchen.

Traquan Javon Cheeseboro, 22, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in August in Forsyth Superior Court, but Judge Patrick Nadolski continued sentencing until this month while Cheeseboro awaited sentencing on a federal charge of possessing a firearm or ammunition as a felon. In September, he received a federal sentence of seven years.

On Wednesday, Nadolski sentenced Cheeseboro to 15 to 19 years in prison. He will serve his federal sentence at the same time as the sentence for the murder conviction.

Winston-Salem police received multiple 911 calls about a shooting in the 3300 block of Ridgeback Drive at the Plaza South Apartments on May 13, 2021, Assistant District Attorney Jessica Spencer said in August. The shooting happened at 10:41 p.m. that Thursday night. Callers reported hearing 20 to 30 gunshots, and witnesses told police they saw several people wearing masks get out of a white vehicle and start shooting at Nicholson's apartment. Cheeseboro was the only one identified. No one else has been arrested for Nicholson's shooting.

Winston-Salem police said Cheeseboro was apparently shot by one of the other assailants and his blood was found at the crime scene.