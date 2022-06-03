Winston-Salem man gets life sentence in 2018 shooting that injured his half-brother and killed a woman.

A Winston-Salem man will spend the rest of his life in prison after a Forsyth County jury found him guilty Thursday of first-degree murder in a 2018 shooting that killed a woman and wounded the man's half-brother. Forsyth County prosecutors said the shooting was over $500.

Jashawn Arnez Summers, 29, of the 5000 block of Kaybrook Drive, was also convicted of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle while in operation and possession of a firearm by a felon.

There are only two sentences available for someone convicted of first-degree murder — death or life in prison without the possibility of parole. Because Forsyth County prosecutors did not pursue the death penalty, Judge Todd Burke of Forsyth Superior Court gave Summers a life sentence.

Assistant District Attorneys James Dornfried and Alison Lester prosecuted the case. Alec Carpenter represented Summers. Carpenter could not immediately be reached for comment on Friday.

Summers' convictions are connected to a fatal shooting on Feb. 22, 2018. Tenisha Jenel Mills was shot in the neck and the head while she was in the front passenger seat of a Kia sedan. She died on Feb. 23, 2018, at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. The shooting happened in the 500 block of East 25th Street. Christopher Grooms, Summers' half-brother, was also shot as well and was injured by broken glass, according to search warrants and Winston-Salem police.

Prior to the shooting, Summers and Grooms had argued over $500 that Grooms was supposed to use toward Summers' bond for a pending assault charge, according to a news release from the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office. Grooms, however, gave the money to the mother of Summers' children for the children's care.

According to search warrants and closing arguments, Grooms and Mills went to Hot Dog City restaurant on North Patterson Avenue to get something to eat and meet his sister, Vaneisha Summers. When they got there, Grooms said he saw Jashawn Summers. Summers and Vaneisha Summers have a child together, search warrants said. Grooms told police that there had been a history of violence between Summers and Grooms' sister.

Grooms and Mills left the restaurant to avoid a confrontation with Summers, prosecutors said in the news release.

But Summers and several other people got into a white 2017 Nissan Pathfinder, which was later found out to have been reported stolen from Modern Nissan on University Parkway. Grooms said the Pathfinder followed them.

Near the intersection of East 25th Street and Blum Park, Grooms told police that the Pathfinder pulled up to the left side of his car, on the wrong side of the road. Grooms said a man named Armando Nicolas Pagan, who is facing a charge of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, was driving. Summers was in the rear passenger seat.

Grooms told police that Summers and another man fired multiple shots into his vehicle. Then the Pathfinder drove away. Grooms drove his car to the Winston-Salem Police Department and called 911.

According to a search warrant, police officers found Grooms' car with multiple bullet holes in the left and rear sides. Prosecutors said Summers rolled down his window and fired several shots into Grooms' vehicle. An autopsy report later said Mills died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Winston-Salem police detectives said in a search warrant that Hot Dog City's surveillance cameras showed Summers, Pagan and another man, who has not been charged, coming into the restaurant at 9:12 p.m. on Feb. 22, 2018. The men ordered food, but left suddenly without getting anything. Two minutes later, Grooms called 911.

Pagan testified against Summers during the trial, which started with jury selection last week. Summers also took the stand in his own defense. Summers did admit to Winston-Salem police that he had gone to Hot Dog City but denied being with Pagan or anyone else, according to search warrants. He also denied that he was in the Kia sedan with the men and said he was not involved in Mills' murder.

Pagan testified that Summers was in the car with him when the shooting occurred. Pagan admitted that he fired a gun in the air.

On March 12, 2018, Summers was arrested in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Three days before his arrest, authorities found the Pathfinder at the same place where Summer would later be taken into custody. The Pathfinder had been spray-painted black, the news release said. When he was arrested, Summers gave the name of his brother and had a semi-automatic handgun. Summers is facing pending federal charges connected to the handgun.

In closing arguments Thursday morning, Assistant District Attorney James Dornfried said Summers portrayed himself as a prominent drug dealer who made upwards of $300,000 in a year. That wasn't true, he said. But what is true, he argued to the jury, is that Summers is a killer.

"He took (Mills') life and he took her away from her family," Dornfried said.

Besides Pagan, another person, Katisha Lashawn Springs, 28, was also charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. She is also facing a charge for possession of stolen goods or vehicle in connection to the stolen Pathfinder. Springs, who was charged May 23, is in the Forsyth County Jail with bond set at $500,000.

Summers was previously convicted in 2012 on charges that he fired a gun three times into a car stopped at a light at Carver School Road. The driver of the car, Donte Marquee Felders, was hit twice and seriously injured, Assistant District Attorney Matt Breeding said at a 2012 hearing. The shooting happened on Sept. 14, 2011. Breeding said the incident was over a dispute between Felders and Summers' brother Javon over a mutual ex-girlfriend. Summers was sentenced to a maximum of six years, six months in prison and was released from prison in 2016.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.