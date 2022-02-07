Winston-Salem man gets up to 15 years in prison for fatal shooting over money for beer.

Alvarez pulled out a gun and shot Cruz. The roommate ran out of the house and heard several more gunshots.

Later, when Zarate and Alvarez were arrested, Winston-Salem police officers found Zarate with a loaded .38-caliber revolver, a plastic water bottle with five spent shell casings and two cell phones. One of the cellphones belonged to Cruz.

Lester said in court that Cruz was shot several times. She said an autopsy report showed one gunshot wound to the head that perforated the cerebrum and brain stem. He also was shot three times in the back and Cruz had blunt-force injuries to his face, Lester said.

Nils Gerber, attorney for Zarate, said his client took responsibility for his actions and admitted that he did wrong.

Griselda Aquino Cruz, Ulises Cruz's sister, said she feels her mother's pain every day from her brother's death. She also feels the pain of her brother's children. She said she believes people like Zarate should be locked away to protect the public.

"I feel there are some people who are a danger to our kids and they should not be outside," she said.