Winston-Salem man gets up to 15 years in prison for fatal shooting over money for beer.

A Forsyth County prosecutor said a Winston-Salem man was shot to death after an argument over money for buying beer.
Jeremy Aguilar Zarate, 22, of East 25th Street, pleaded guilty Monday afternoon to second-degree murder and armed robbery. He is one of two men charged in the death of Ulises Baltazar Cruz, 39, on Jan. 31, 2020, in the 2900 block of Frank Street. Charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery are still pending against Zarate's co-defendant, Alexander Nieto Alvarez, 26.
Assistant District Attorney Alison Nicole Lester said in court Monday that Alvarez was the one who pulled the trigger, but Winston-Salem police found the two men together after the shooting and Zarate had a loaded gun and a plastic bottle with five spent shell casings.
As part of the plea arrangement, prosecutors reduced the first-degree murder charge against Zarate to second-degree murder and said that a judge could consolidate the murder and robbery charges into one for sentencing. Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced Zarate to a minimum of 12 years and a maximum of 15 years, 5 months, in prison.
This is what Lester said happened on Jan. 31, 2020: Ulises Cruz, who lived on Frank Street gave Zarate and Alvarez $100 to buy beer. When Zarate and Alvarez came back, all three men started drinking beer, along with Cruz's roommate. At some point, Cruz and Alvarez started arguing about change Cruz believed Alvarez owed him from buying the beer.
Alvarez pulled out a gun and shot Cruz. The roommate ran out of the house and heard several more gunshots.
Later, when Zarate and Alvarez were arrested, Winston-Salem police officers found Zarate with a loaded .38-caliber revolver, a plastic water bottle with five spent shell casings and two cell phones. One of the cellphones belonged to Cruz.
Lester said in court that Cruz was shot several times. She said an autopsy report showed one gunshot wound to the head that perforated the cerebrum and brain stem. He also was shot three times in the back and Cruz had blunt-force injuries to his face, Lester said.
Nils Gerber, attorney for Zarate, said his client took responsibility for his actions and admitted that he did wrong.
Griselda Aquino Cruz, Ulises Cruz's sister, said she feels her mother's pain every day from her brother's death. She also feels the pain of her brother's children. She said she believes people like Zarate should be locked away to protect the public.
"I feel there are some people who are a danger to our kids and they should not be outside," she said.
Benjamin Aquino Cruz, Ulises Cruz's brother, said he still waits for his brother to call him, even though he knows the call will never come.
"They practically destroyed my life because it is not the same," he said.
336-727-7326