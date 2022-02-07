 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winston-Salem man gets up to 15 years in prison for fatal shooting over money for beer.
0 Comments
top story

Winston-Salem man gets up to 15 years in prison for fatal shooting over money for beer.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Forsyth County prosecutor said a Winston-Salem man was shot to death after an argument over money for buying beer. 

Jeremy Aguilar Zarate, 22, of East 25th Street, pleaded guilty Monday afternoon to second-degree murder and armed robbery. He is one of two men charged in the death of Ulises Baltazar Cruz, 39, on Jan. 31, 2020, in the 2900 block of Frank Street. Charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery are still pending against Zarate's co-defendant, Alexander Nieto Alvarez, 26. 

Assistant District Attorney Alison Nicole Lester said in court Monday that Alvarez was the one who pulled the trigger, but Winston-Salem police found the two men together after the shooting and Zarate had a loaded gun and a plastic bottle with five spent shell casings. 

As part of the plea arrangement, prosecutors reduced the first-degree murder charge against Zarate to second-degree murder and said that a judge could consolidate the murder and robbery charges into one for sentencing. Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced Zarate to a minimum of 12 years and a maximum of 15 years, 5 months, in prison. 

This is what Lester said happened on Jan. 31, 2020: Ulises Cruz, who lived on Frank Street gave Zarate and Alvarez $100 to buy beer. When Zarate and Alvarez came back, all three men started drinking beer, along with Cruz's roommate. At some point, Cruz and Alvarez started arguing about change Cruz believed Alvarez owed him from buying the beer. 

Alvarez pulled out a gun and shot Cruz. The roommate ran out of the house and heard several more gunshots. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Later, when Zarate and Alvarez were arrested, Winston-Salem police officers found Zarate with a loaded .38-caliber revolver, a plastic water bottle with five spent shell casings and two cell phones. One of the cellphones belonged to Cruz. 

Lester said in court that Cruz was shot several times. She said an autopsy report showed one gunshot wound to the head that perforated the cerebrum and brain stem. He also was shot three times in the back and Cruz had blunt-force injuries to his face, Lester said. 

Nils Gerber, attorney for Zarate, said his client took responsibility for his actions and admitted that he did wrong.

Griselda Aquino Cruz, Ulises Cruz's sister, said she feels her mother's pain every day from her brother's death. She also feels the pain of her brother's children. She said she believes people like Zarate should be locked away to protect the public. 

"I feel there are some people who are a danger to our kids and they should not be outside," she said. 

Benjamin Aquino Cruz, Ulises Cruz's brother, said he still waits for his brother to call him, even though he knows the call will never come. 

"They practically destroyed my life because it is not the same," he said.

Jeremy Aguilar Zarate

Zarate

336-727-7326

@mhewlettWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ramen eating competition takes place in Russia

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

220 inmates from Forsyth moved to prison where heat and hot water stopped working. They've since been relocated, official says.
Crime

220 inmates from Forsyth moved to prison where heat and hot water stopped working. They've since been relocated, official says.

State prison officials have moved 220 inmates at Forsyth Correctional Center on Craft Street to Alexander Correctional Institution in Taylorsville. The inmates were moved to a closed minimum-custody unit at the prison but are now being housed elsewhere in the prison after the boiler broke. John Bull, a spokesman, said maintenance workers are trying to fix the boiler as soon as possible. It's not clear how long the inmates will be at Alexander Correctional Institution. 

Mother: Deputies in Davidson County should be charged in my son’s death. Lawsuit: Man was a hostage in stolen car.
Crime

Mother: Deputies in Davidson County should be charged in my son’s death. Lawsuit: Man was a hostage in stolen car.

On the morning her son died, Donna Faye Kiger got up early to fix her son lunch for his first day at work. It would be hours before she found out that Davidson County sheriff's deputies had killed him after a chase that covered three counties. Her son, John Mark Hendrick, was the passenger in the car. The driver now faces murder charges and the officers have been cleared of wrongdoing. 

Motion: Prosecutors did not turn over information about alleged deal in 2018 fatal shooting in Kernersville with purported getaway driver.
Crime

Motion: Prosecutors did not turn over information about alleged deal in 2018 fatal shooting in Kernersville with purported getaway driver.

An attorney for a Charlotte man accused of fatally shooting a Kernersville man in 2018 wants Forsyth prosecutors to turn over information about an alleged deal with the getaway driver, who is now the DJ for rapper DaBaby. The attorney said in the motion that she found out the possible deal in an email exchange this month. According to search warrants, the driver admitted his role in interviews with Kernersville police and identified the three men who have been charged in the fatal shooting. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert