Winston-Salem man gets up to 23 years for trafficking, selling heroin.

A 28-year-old Winston-Salem man was convicted Tuesday on charges he sold and trafficked heroin, according to a news release from the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office.

John Robert Hayes pleaded guilty Tuesday in Forsyth Superior Court to two counts of selling and delivering heroin, four counts of conspiring to traffic in opium or heroin and three counts of trafficking in opium or heroin, the news release said.

Assistant District Attorney Jessica Spencer prosecuted the case. Hayes was represented by Bryan Gates.

According to the news release, deputies from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office did multiple undercover buys of heroin from Hayes between June and October 2019. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms helped on three dates to buy over an ounce of heroin each time. Officers bought a total of 103.6 grams of heroin from Hayes. The sheriff's office estimated that the amount of heroin bought was worth $10,360.

Judge Patrick Nadolski of Forsyth Superior Court consolidated the charges and sentenced Hayes to a mandatory minimum sentence of 18 years, 9 months, and a maximum of 23 years, 6 months in prison.