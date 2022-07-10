 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winston-Salem man in critical condition after Curtis Drive shooting

Winston-Salem police said a man was left in critical condition early Sunday morning when he received multiple gunshot wounds.

Police identified the shooting victim as Jorge Velasquez Campos, 21, a resident of Curtis Drive.

Police said they received a call about the shooting about 4:56 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Curtis Drive, which is on the northern side of Winston-Salem near Pine View Drive.

When authorities arrived, they found Campos had been shot multiple times. Police also said that it appeared the shooting was a targeted incident and not a random act of violence.

Campos was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said anyone with information on the case should call police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

