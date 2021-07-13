 Skip to main content
Winston-Salem man indicted on charge that he accidentally shot his 3-year-old daughter in 2015.
Winston-Salem man indicted on charge that he accidentally shot his 3-year-old daughter in 2015.

A Winston-Salem man was indicted Monday on a charge that he accidentally shot his 3-year-old daughter in the leg in 2015, seriously injuring the toddler. 

Stephen Ray Ivey, 30, of Sedge Meadow Drive, was indicted Monday on one count of felony child abuse by reckless act or grossly negligent omission. 

The indictment alleges that on Feb. 28, 2015, Ivey accidentally fired a handgun while he was handling it. His 3-year-old daughter was nearby. 

The girl was shot in the right leg, causing a fractured femur and injury to her knee, the indictment alleges. 

Lt. Derrick Crews of the Kernersville Police Department said officers were called to a house in the 900 block of Branchwood Drive at 3:15 p.m. on Feb. 28, 2015. When they arrived, they found the injured girl.

Further investigation and consultation with the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office resulted in Ivey being charged with child abuse in November 2020, Crews said. 

Ivey was released on a $10,000 bond. 

Stuart Teeter, Ivey's attorney, could not be reached for comment Tuesday. 

It is unclear when Ivey is scheduled to appear in Forsyth Superior Court. 

