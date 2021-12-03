Winston-Salem man indicted on charge that he murdered his younger brother

A Winston-Salem man was indicted Monday on charges that he fatally shot his younger brother. Home surveillance video captured the man walking up the stairs with a sword and later walking out with an assault rifle, search warrants said.
Jon Paul Angione, 46, of Delta Drive, was indicted for second-degree murder, according to court records. He is accused of killing his younger brother, Peter Michael Angione, 40. The two brothers lived together at the house on Delta Drive. Peter Angione died Nov. 7, 2020. An autopsy said he died from gunshot wounds to his torso and left arm. He also had cuts on his right leg.
Jon Angione is being held in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed. He is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
At 1:18 a.m. Nov. 7, 2020, Winston-Salem police officers went to the 5300 block of Delta Drive on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Peter Angione on his back on the house's second-floor balcony. He had gunshot wounds to his legs and his abdomen. According to a search warrant, officers saw that a projectile had gone through his abdomen and that Peter Angione had lost a lot of blood. EMS personnel arrived and Peter Angione was declared dead at the scene.
Joseph Johnson, who lived next door, told police that he had heard commotion come from the house for several hours. Then he heard gunshots. When he came outside, he said he saw Jon Paul Angione walking through a parking lot "cussing and raising hell." Jon Angione, Johnson told police, was wearing a backpack and carrying a rifle.
Another man, who has not been charged, left the house and got into the driver's seat of a silver Jeep Cherokee that both brothers shared. Jon Angione got into the front passenger seat, and the vehicle went out of the parking lot, according to the search warrants.
Johnson said that he went out onto his balcony to smoke a cigarette and that's when he saw Peter Angione walk out.
"My brother shot me. Call an ambulance," Peter Angione told Johnson, according to the search warrants.
Peter Angione then lay down on the balcony.
Officers found Angione's backpack in some woods off Country Club Road. Other officers located the silver Jeep Cherokee, conducted a traffic stop and took Jon Angione and the other man, who was driving, into custody.
Angione gave a statement to Winston-Salem police detectives, saying that his brother had taken Xanax and had been in a rage. He said he and his brother fought that entire evening before the shooting and that Peter Angione attacked him with a knife. He said his brother then picked up a rifle and they fought over it when the rifle dropped to the ground and fired three times, hitting Peter Angione.
But Winston-Salem detective A.R. Drago said in one of the search warrants that Jon Angione's story didn't match the physical evidence. For one, it would have been impossible for an assault rifle to fire automatically when dropped on the ground.
Also, the search warrants said, the trajectory of one of the projectiles was downward, not upward. His home surveillance video shows Jon Angione going up the stairs with a sword and coming out of the house with the assault rifle, the search warrants said.
The search warrants say that officers found a large amount of blood on the first floor that continued up the stairs to the second floor. Blood was found in every room on the second floor, including the living room, dining room, kitchen and hallway. Officers also found the apartment in disarray, including damage to walls and furnishings consistent with being chopped by a large bladed instrument, according to the search warrants.
