Winston-Salem man indicted on charge that he murdered his younger brother

Another man, who has not been charged, left the house and got into the driver's seat of a silver Jeep Cherokee that both brothers shared. Jon Angione got into the front passenger seat, and the vehicle went out of the parking lot, according to the search warrants.

Johnson said that he went out onto his balcony to smoke a cigarette and that's when he saw Peter Angione walk out.

"My brother shot me. Call an ambulance," Peter Angione told Johnson, according to the search warrants.

Peter Angione then lay down on the balcony.

Officers found Angione's backpack in some woods off Country Club Road. Other officers located the silver Jeep Cherokee, conducted a traffic stop and took Jon Angione and the other man, who was driving, into custody.

Angione gave a statement to Winston-Salem police detectives, saying that his brother had taken Xanax and had been in a rage. He said he and his brother fought that entire evening before the shooting and that Peter Angione attacked him with a knife. He said his brother then picked up a rifle and they fought over it when the rifle dropped to the ground and fired three times, hitting Peter Angione.