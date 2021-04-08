 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winston-Salem man injured in drive-by shooting early Thursday
2 comments
alert top story

Winston-Salem man injured in drive-by shooting early Thursday

  • 2
{{featured_button_text}}
police blue light bar

THB0009556

 Thinkstock

A Winston-Salem man was injured in a drive-by shooting early Thursday morning, Winston-Salem police said. 

The man, Reginald D. Carpenter, 41 of Granby Street, was standing in a parking lot of an apartment complex in the 900 block of East Third Street about 12:45 a.m., when someone fired several rounds from a vehicle. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Carpenter was dropped off at a hospital. He had been shot several times, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said. 

Two apartments were damaged in the shooting, but no other injuries were reported. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. 

2 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sea turtles off US West Coast plummet

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News