Winston-Salem man injured in drive-by shooting early Thursday

A Winston-Salem man was injured in a drive-by shooting early Thursday morning, Winston-Salem police said.

The man, Reginald D. Carpenter, 41 of Granby Street, was standing in a parking lot of an apartment complex in the 900 block of East Third Street about 12:45 a.m., when someone fired several rounds from a vehicle.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Carpenter was dropped off at a hospital. He had been shot several times, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Two apartments were damaged in the shooting, but no other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.