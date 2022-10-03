Winston-Salem man injured in Hanes Mall shooting convicted of gun possession charge.

A Winston-Salem man who was shot during an altercation at Hanes Mall earlier this year pleaded guilty to a gun-possession charge last week.

Reginald Dewayne Gray, 26, of North Cameron Avenue entered a guilty plea Thursday in Forsyth Superior Court to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to court records. He also pleaded guilty to a charge of possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, court documents said.

Judge William Long consolidated the charges and sentenced Gray to a minimum of nine months to a maximum of 20 months in prison.

Winston-Salem police arrested Gray on May 12, two days after a shooting at Hanes Mall. He was shot in his upper arm in the gunfire involving a 16-year-old boy that happened just before 2 p.m. on May 10, according to Winston-Salem police.

Gray ran from the mall and toward the Golden Coral restaurant. Winston-Salem police later located Gray and determined he was involved in the shooting. He was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He was arrested when he was released from the hospital.

A worker at Hot Topic told a Winston-Salem Journal reporter that the shooting happened near a kiosk outside the clothing store, which is on the lower level of the mall near Dillard's. A large number of law-enforcement officers responded to the mall and put the mall on lockdown. Sheriff's deputies blocked off the entrances to the mall.

Some people reported hearing as many as 15 to 20 gunshots, though police never confirmed a number.

On May 24, Winston-Salem police arrested a 16-year-old boy and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury. The teenager was taken to a juvenile detention center, and it is unclear what has happened with his case. Juvenile records are not public.

Before the May 10 shooting, there had been at least five other shootings that have occurred in or at Hanes Mall over the past five years, including a fatal shooting in August 2019.

In July, Carlton Verell McCrimmon was charged with firing a gun inside the Belk store at Hanes Mall. No one was injured in that incident.