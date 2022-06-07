 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winston-Salem man injured in shooting on trail off New Greensboro Road

  • 0

A Winston-Salem man was shot Tuesday on a trail in the 3200 block of New Greensboro Road, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police were dispatched to that location at 4:04 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Tomanche Mysheme Jackson, 24, of Chestnut Plains Court with an apparent gunshot wound.

Jackson was taken to a local hospital, where he was in stable condition Tuesday, police said. His injury is considered non-life-threatening.

Investigators determined that Jackson was shot while he was on a trail leading from New Walkertown Road to the Salem Lake Trail.

Jackson is known to the shooter, and this wasn't an random act of violence, police said. The public was never believed to be in danger from this incident.

The trail leading from New Greensboro Road to the Salem Lake walking trail was temporarily closed Tuesday as investigators searched for evidence, police said.

The Winston-Salem Police Department's gun-crime reduction unit is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-727-7299 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

