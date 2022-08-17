 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Winston-Salem man injured in shooting, police say

  • 0

A man told police he was shot Tuesday night along North Liberty Street.

The 25-year-old Winston-Salem resident was walking in the 2600 block of North Liberty Street when he was shot, police said in a news release. He told police he walked to 1134 E. 23rd St. where he called police about 10:30 p.m.

Police did not give a potential motive in the shooting or say if there were any suspects. Police said no more information is available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 (Spanish line at 336-728-3904). Tips can also be sent online or via text at 336-276-1717. 

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Bionic hand gives Australian Paralympic swimmer new lease on life

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert