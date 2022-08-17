Winston-Salem man injured in shooting, police say

A man told police he was shot Tuesday night along North Liberty Street.

The 25-year-old Winston-Salem resident was walking in the 2600 block of North Liberty Street when he was shot, police said in a news release. He told police he walked to 1134 E. 23rd St. where he called police about 10:30 p.m.

Police did not give a potential motive in the shooting or say if there were any suspects. Police said no more information is available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 (Spanish line at 336-728-3904). Tips can also be sent online or via text at 336-276-1717.