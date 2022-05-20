 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Winston-Salem man is accused of murder in death of woman whose body was found in 2021

  • Updated
  • 0
Body Found

The body of Paula Marie Kindley was found at 9:14 p.m. Oct. 1, 2021 in the woods near the intersection of Chevy Chase St. and Jones Meadow Drive in the Easton neighborhood. The street sign lists Jones Meadow Drive as Tyler Court.

 Walt Unks, Journal

A Winston-Salem man is facing charges in connection with a woman's death in 2021, authorities said Friday night.

David Maurice Fields, 34, of Northwoods Drive turned himself into the Winston-Salem Police Department, police said.

Fields is charged with murder and concealment of a death in connection with the death of Paula Marie Kindley, 48, of Thomasville, police said.

Kindley was found dead Oct. 1, 2021 in the woods near the 3500 block of Chevy Chase Street, police said.

Officers went to the area near Chevy Chase Street and Jones Meadow Drive, in the city's southeastern section, after they received a report of a dead person in the woods, police said. Kindley had obvious signs of trauma.

Before her body was discovered, Kindley had been reported missing to Winston-Salem police. 

In October 2021, Fields faced 69 charges of identity theft and related offenses throughout the Triad.

People are also reading…

He was charged with attempting to obtain property by false pretense and uttering a forged endorsement, according to an arrest warrant.

Fields was accused of trying to illegally obtain $6,700 on July 20 from a State Employees Credit Union in Winston-Salem by using Kindley's identity to withdraw money from her checking and money-market account, the warrant said.

+1 
David Maurice Fields

Fields

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former Rural Hall Town Manager Megan Garner says Rural Hall still owes her a nearly $150,000 settlement

Former Rural Hall Town Manager Megan Garner says Rural Hall still owes her a nearly $150,000 settlement

Former Rural Hall Town Manager Megan Garner said the town owes her the nearly $150,000 from the settlement agreement she and the town negotiated in good faith. Garner never got the money. The town says she doesn't deserve the money because she violated town protocols and state law in negotiating it. Garner disagrees. This is the latest in a six-month legal battle over the settlement agreement. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Twitter to label misinformation surrounding armed conflict and crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert