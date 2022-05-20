Winston-Salem man is accused of murder in death of woman whose body was found in 2021

A Winston-Salem man is facing charges in connection with a woman's death in 2021, authorities said Friday night.

David Maurice Fields, 34, of Northwoods Drive turned himself into the Winston-Salem Police Department, police said.

Fields is charged with murder and concealment of a death in connection with the death of Paula Marie Kindley, 48, of Thomasville, police said.

Kindley was found dead Oct. 1, 2021 in the woods near the 3500 block of Chevy Chase Street, police said.

Officers went to the area near Chevy Chase Street and Jones Meadow Drive, in the city's southeastern section, after they received a report of a dead person in the woods, police said. Kindley had obvious signs of trauma.

Before her body was discovered, Kindley had been reported missing to Winston-Salem police.

In October 2021, Fields faced 69 charges of identity theft and related offenses throughout the Triad.

He was charged with attempting to obtain property by false pretense and uttering a forged endorsement, according to an arrest warrant.

Fields was accused of trying to illegally obtain $6,700 on July 20 from a State Employees Credit Union in Winston-Salem by using Kindley's identity to withdraw money from her checking and money-market account, the warrant said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.