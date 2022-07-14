Winston-Salem man is arrested after an exchange of gunfire at a grocery store; no injuries reported

A Winston-Salem man was arrested Thursday night after an exchange of gunfire in front of Kristy’s Food Mart in the 2600 block of North Liberty Street. Police said multiple bullets struck the business, where many customers were shopping at the time, but no injuries were reported.

William Alfonzo Bell Jr., 19, of Motor Road is charged with discharging a weapon into occupied property, Winston-Salem police said.

Bell was taken to the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $25,000, police said.

Officers responded at 5:08 p.m. Thursday near the grocery store at 28th and Liberty streets on a report of multiple gunshots, police said. Officers found no victims or suspects at the scene.

However, police found evidence of many rounds being fired, police said.

Investigators determined that two separate groups of people exchanged gunfire in front of the store.

About 7:10 p.m., Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies found one of the suspect vehicles linked to the shooting, police said.

Deputies arrested Bell after a brief struggle, police said. Officers seized a gun used in the shooting.

Bell was identified as one of the alleged shooters in the incident, police said.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is seeking additional charges in this case.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.