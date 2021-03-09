 Skip to main content
Winston-Salem man is charged in last week's stabbing of another man
A Winston-Salem man was arrested Tuesday for his alleged role in last week's stabbing of another man, court records show.

Rashad Akeem Sims, 34, of Stockton Street is charged with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon, according to an arrest warrant. Sims is accused of stabbing Direz Shannon, 31, of Starlight Drive last Wednesday, the warrant said.

Sims was taken to the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $1,000, a court record shows. Sims is scheduled to appear in court on May 11.

The incident happened at 4:28 p.m. in the 2900 block of Stockton Street when Shannon was fighting with Sims in the middle of the street, police said.

During the fight, Shannon was stabbed two or three times, including in his chest and back, police said.

Shannon was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

