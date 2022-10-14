 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winston-Salem man is convicted of trafficking in meth, sentenced to federal prison

A Winston-Salem man was sentenced Thursday to serve more than 12 years in federal prison after he was convicted of trafficking in methamphetamines, authorities said Friday.

Israel Ramos Ponce, 24, was pleaded guilty May 18 to conspiracy to distribute 1.75 ounces of methamphetamine and distribution, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement.

Judge James C. Dever II of U.S. District Court sentenced Ponce to serve 12 years and seven months in federal prison.

According to court documents, the Winston-Salem Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office received information that Ponce was part of a large-scale drug-trafficking organization in 2018.

The organization operated in Winston-Salem, and it distributed quantities of crystal meth to the Goldsboro area, Justice Department said.

During the investigation, law enforcement officers learned that Ponce was an alleged courier who assisted co-defendant Kelvin Vincente Noyola in the distribution of meth to customers of the organization, the Justice Department said.

Ponce was responsible for assisting in the distribution of at least 2.04 ounces of crystal meth, the Justice Department said.

Noyola, who was also charged in this investigation, pleaded guilty July 25 to conspiracy as well as aiding and abetting to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 1.75 ounces of meth, the Justice Department said.

Noyola’s sentencing hearing is pending, the Justice Department said.

