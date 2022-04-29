 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Winston-Salem man is extradited to Forsyth County from Georgia and charged with murder in a woman's death

  • 0

A Winston-Salem man was extradited Friday to Forsyth County from Georgia and charged with felony murder in connection with a woman’s death earlier this month, authorities said.

Jeremy Cornelius Alexander, 34, of Flag Street is accused of killing Bria Robinson on April 3, according to an arrest warrant.

Robinson, 20, of Flag Street in Winston-Salem was shot and killed around 7 p.m., Winston-Salem police said. Officers found Robinson lying unresponsive in the 2200 block of Flag Street.

Alexander was transported from the Henry County Jail in McDonough, Ga., to the Forsyth County Jail, police said. Alexander was being held Friday in the jail with no bond allowed, a court record shows.

Alexander was arrested April 13 in Henry County, after Winston-Salem police obtained an arrest warrant charging him with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, police said. Alexander was later served with a murder warrant in the Henry County Jail.

People are also reading…

Court records show that Alexander and Robinson had a troubled relationship.

Jeremy Cornelius Alexander

Alexander

 Henry County Sheriff’s Office in McDonough, Ga.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'The right people were convicted.' Robin Paul, mother of NBA star Chris Paul, doesn't believe innocence claims from 4 men found guilty of killing her father.

'The right people were convicted.' Robin Paul, mother of NBA star Chris Paul, doesn't believe innocence claims from 4 men found guilty of killing her father.

Robin Paul, the mother of NBA star Chris Paul, said the five men (four of whom are trying to prove their innocence; the fifth was killed in 2019) are guilty in her father's murder. Nathaniel Jones, 61, was murdered on Nov. 15, 2019 in the carport of his home on Moravia Street. The five men, who were teenagers when they were convicted, are Nathaniel Cauthen, Rayshawn Banner, Christopher Bryant, Jermal Tolliver and Dorrell Brayboy, who was stabbed to death on Aug. 28, 2019. The men said Winston-Salem police coerced them into making false confessions. 

'They were good guys.' Jessicah Black recants testimony that led to murder conviction of five teenagers.

'They were good guys.' Jessicah Black recants testimony that led to murder conviction of five teenagers.

Jessicah Black was 16 when she told Winston-Salem police that five teenagers were involved in the death of Nathaniel Jones, NBA star Chris Paul's grandfather. But nearly 20 years later, she told a panel of three superior court judges that she lied after hours of interrogation from Winston-Salem police detectives. She said she just wanted to go home and detectives told her that the five boys had already confessed. They told her, Black said, she was lying when she tried to tell the truth. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Astronomers tease 'groundbreaking' discovery with regards to the Milky Way Galaxy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert