Winston-Salem man is extradited to Forsyth County from Georgia and charged with murder in a woman's death

A Winston-Salem man was extradited Friday to Forsyth County from Georgia and charged with felony murder in connection with a woman’s death earlier this month, authorities said.
Jeremy Cornelius Alexander, 34, of Flag Street is accused of killing Bria Robinson on April 3, according to an arrest warrant.
Robinson, 20, of Flag Street in Winston-Salem was shot and killed around 7 p.m., Winston-Salem police said. Officers found Robinson lying unresponsive in the 2200 block of Flag Street.
Alexander was transported from the Henry County Jail in McDonough, Ga., to the Forsyth County Jail, police said. Alexander was being held Friday in the jail with no bond allowed, a court record shows.
Alexander was arrested April 13 in Henry County, after Winston-Salem police obtained an arrest warrant charging him with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, police said. Alexander was later served with a murder warrant in the Henry County Jail.
Court records show that Alexander and Robinson had a troubled relationship.
