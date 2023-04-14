A Winston-Salem man was shot and wounded Thursday night at the Ramada Inn in the 500 block of Akron Drive, authorities said.

The shooting happened at 10:42 p.m. at the hotel at 531 Akron Drive, Winston-Salem police said.

Demario Jaquez Rivers, 29, of Thurrock Court was arguing with someone in the parking lot when Rivers was shot in his shoulder, police said.

Rivers was taken to a local hospital where he is being treated for a non-life threatening injury, police said.

The shooting appears to be an isolated incident, police said.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.