Winston-Salem man is shot and wounded at home on West Academy Street
Winston-Salem man is shot and wounded at home on West Academy Street

A Winston-Salem man was shot and wounded early Saturday morning in the 1100 block of West Academy Street, authorities said.

When officers arrived on the scene at 4:17 a.m., they found Shaun Michael Goolsby, 31, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound inside a home at the 1100 block of West Academy Street, Winston-Salem police said.

Goolsby was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said. Goolsby is the latest victim in a string of shootings in Winston-Salem.

"The investigation is still ongoing, and the specific details related to the investigation will not be released at this time," police said in a news release.

Winston-Salem police are asking for public's assistance in this case.

Anyone with any information about this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

Anonymously text tips, photos and videos can be made to police through their A Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

