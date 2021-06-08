Winston-Salem man is shot and wounded during a scuffle with another man

A Winston-Salem man was shot and wounded Tuesday in the 300 block of Merrell Drive in the city's southwestern section, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police found Bobby Eugene Allen, 49, of Hemingway Street in the driveway of a home on Merrell Drive shortly before 3:45 p.m., police said.

An unidentified man had been in the driveway when Allen approached him, acting strangely and talking to himself, police said. Allen then threatened to assault the man, according to police.

The man retrieved a gun from the garage and told Allen to leave the property, police said. Allen then approached the man and a struggled ensued.

During the struggle, the gun was fired and Allen was struck in the neck, police said.

Allen was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his serious injury, police said. He was in stable condition, and his injury was not considered to be life-threatening, police said.

Allen was not able to provide any information about what happened. Police said the account provided of the incident had been confirmed in their investigation.

Winston-Salem police are asking for the public's assistance in this case.