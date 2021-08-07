 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winston-Salem man is shot and wounded in the 1200 block of East Fourth Street
0 Comments
featured

Winston-Salem man is shot and wounded in the 1200 block of East Fourth Street

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Winston-Salem man was shot and wounded Saturday in the 1200 block of East Fourth Street, authorities said.

Officers went to the 1200 block of East Fourth Street at 12:42 p.m. after they received a report of a shooting, Winston-Salem police said.

Officers found Michael Sherman-Thomas Montgomery, 21, of East Fourth Street with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and leg, police said. Montgomery was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Montgomery was in critical, but stable condition Saturday at the hospital, police said.  

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Officers learned that two unknown male suspects were seen running from the scene after the shooting, police said.

Police are investigating the incident.

Winston-Salem police are asking for the public’s help in this case.

Anyone with any information regarding this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

Anonymous text tips, photos and videos can be submitted to Winston-Salem police through their Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New Jersey to require masks in schools

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Suit against Wake Forest dismissed. The mother of a man shot to death on campus claimed security was lax.
Crime

Suit against Wake Forest dismissed. The mother of a man shot to death on campus claimed security was lax.

A federal judge ruled in Wake Forest University's favor in a wrongful-death lawsuit over the 2018 fatal shooting of WSSU football player Najee Ali Baker. Baker was shot by Jakier Austin in January 2018 following a party at The Barn on Wake Forest's campus. The judge ruled that there was no way that Wake Forest University officials could have predicted that a homicide would occur on the campus. 

+2
Pilot Mountain woman agrees to plead guilty in Jan. 6 insurrection
Crime

Pilot Mountain woman agrees to plead guilty in Jan. 6 insurrection

Virginia Spencer, the wife of the first North Carolina resident to be arrested in connection to the Jan. 6 insurrection, is scheduled to plead guilty in September. No plea agreement has been announced for her husband, Christopher Spencer. The couple are accused of participating in the storming of the U.S. Capitol. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News