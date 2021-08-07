Winston-Salem man is shot and wounded in the 1200 block of East Fourth Street

A Winston-Salem man was shot and wounded Saturday in the 1200 block of East Fourth Street, authorities said.

Officers went to the 1200 block of East Fourth Street at 12:42 p.m. after they received a report of a shooting, Winston-Salem police said.

Officers found Michael Sherman-Thomas Montgomery, 21, of East Fourth Street with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and leg, police said. Montgomery was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Montgomery was in critical, but stable condition Saturday at the hospital, police said.

Officers learned that two unknown male suspects were seen running from the scene after the shooting, police said.

Police are investigating the incident.

Winston-Salem police are asking for the public’s help in this case.

Anyone with any information regarding this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

Anonymous text tips, photos and videos can be submitted to Winston-Salem police through their Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717.

