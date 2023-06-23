A Winston-Salem man was shot and wounded early Friday in the 1100 block of North Cameron Avenue, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police responded at 12:52 a.m. to that location after their ShotSpotter alert system indicated shots had been fired there, police said.

Before they arrived, officers received a specific report of a shooting at 1129 N. Cameron Ave, police said.

Police found Harry Draper, 32, of Cameron Avenue at the home suffering from several gunshots to his legs, police said. Draper was taken to a local hospital for treatment to his non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting appeared to be an isolated incident, police said. There was no information about a suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.