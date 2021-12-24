Winston-Salem man is shot and wounded on Christmas Eve

A Winston-Salem man was shot and wounded early Friday morning in the city's northwestern section, authorities said.
Winston-Salem police went to the 5000 block of Ottawa Street at 12:31 a.m. after they received a report of a shooting there, police said. Officers then found Sergio Rodriguez-Armenta, 25, of Shattalon Drive suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.
Rodriguez-Armenta was taken to a local hospital where he was in critical condition, police said.
"At this point, a suspect has not been identified," police said.
Police are investigating the shooting, and no further details were immediately available.
Anyone with information about the case can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers, either at 336-727-2800 or on the Spanish language line, 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County also is on Facebook.
The Text-A-Tip line at 336-276-1717 allows people to anonymously text tips, photos and videos to police.
