Winston-Salem man is shot and wounded on North Cherry Street
Winston-Salem man is shot and wounded on North Cherry Street

A Winston-Salem man was shot and wounded Friday night in the 2000 block of North Cherry Street, authorities said.

Demar Floyd, 27, was standing in front of 2008 N. Cherry St. shortly before 8:30 p.m. when someone in a vehicle drove by shooting, Winston-Salem police said.

Floyd then realized he had sustained a gunshot wound to his torso, police said. The suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

Floyd was taken a local hospital for treatment, police said. Floyd was in stable condition, and his injury was not life-threatening, police said.

Floyd couldn't provide investigators any further information regarding the incident, police said. No witnesses could describe the vehicle. 

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in this case.

Anyone with any information about this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

Breaking News