Winston-Salem man is shot and wounded on North Dunleith Avenue

A Winston-Salem man was shot and wounded Friday night in the 2200 block of North Dunleith Avenue, authorities said Saturday.
Winston-Salem police received a report at 11:15 p.m. of gunshots having been fired on East 23rd Street, police said. Before officers got to the scene, Christopher Timothy Davis, 26, of Club Drive arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his ankle, police said.
Davis was treated for a non-life threatening injury at the hospital, police said.
Davis told officers that he was on East 23rd Street at Dunleith Avenue when he heard gunshots and then he realized that he had been shot, police said.
Police are investigating the incident, and no further details were available Saturday.
Anyone with information about this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.
John Hinton
