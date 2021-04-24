 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winston-Salem man is shot and wounded on North Dunleith Avenue
0 comments

Winston-Salem man is shot and wounded on North Dunleith Avenue

{{featured_button_text}}

A Winston-Salem man was shot and wounded Friday night in the 2200 block of North Dunleith Avenue, authorities said Saturday.

Winston-Salem police received a report at 11:15 p.m. of gunshots having been fired on East 23rd Street, police said. Before officers got to the scene, Christopher Timothy Davis, 26, of Club Drive arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his ankle, police said.

Davis was treated for a non-life threatening injury at the hospital, police said.

Davis told officers that he was on East 23rd Street at Dunleith Avenue when he heard gunshots and then he realized that he had been shot, police said.

Police are investigating the incident, and no further details were available Saturday.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. Resumes Giving Johnson And Johnson Vaccine With Warning

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Federal judge will decide Thursday on whether Kernersville Proud Boys leader Charles Donohoe remains in custody.
Crime

Federal judge will decide Thursday on whether Kernersville Proud Boys leader Charles Donohoe remains in custody.

Charles Donohoe, Proud Boys leader who lives in Kernersville, was at a hearing to determine if he stays in federal custody. Prosecutors portray him as a pivotal and influential leader who helped get hundreds of people from around the country to come to Washington, D.C. to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. But his attorney said Donohoe wasn't involved in the planning and only decided at the last minute to go to Washington, D.C. A judge will decide on Thursday whether to keep Donohoe in federal custody. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News