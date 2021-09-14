Winston-Salem man is shot and wounded on Salem Gardens Drive

A Winston-Salem man was shot and wounded Tuesday on Salem Gardens Drive in the city's southeastern section, authorities said
Winston-Salem police received a report of shooting about 6 p.m., police said.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found Rigney McCarter Williams, 58, of Salem Gardens Drive outside of building No. 23 with a gunshot wound, police said.
Williams was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators determined that Williams was shot for unknown reasons by a juvenile who fled the area.
Police are investigating the incident, and no further details were available Tuesday night.
Winston-Salem police are asking for the public’s help in this case.
Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/ Forsyth County is on Facebook.
People can submit anonymous text tips, photos and videos to police through their Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717.
336-727-7299