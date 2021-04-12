Winston-Salem man killed in drive-by shooting while on the front porch of his house.

A little more than two weeks ago, Demar Marquis Floyd was shot in front of his house but he survived. On Saturday, he was shot again, and this time, he became the city’s seventh homicide victim, according to the Winston-Salem Police.

Both times, police said in a news release, suspects fired from a moving car. Police said that the two shootings are connected but provided no other information about the possible connection, saying that the investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Winston-Salem police officers were called at 9:15 p.m. Saturday on a reported shooting. They found Floyd, 27, suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers performed CPR until Forsyth County EMS personnel arrived and continued life-saving measures. EMS officials declared Floyd dead at the scene.

Winston-Salem police said suspects drove by Floyd’s residence in the 2000 block of North Cherry Street and opened fire. Floyd was struck while he was on his front porch. Police said several children were inside the house but were not hurt. Bullets also struck two other homes, but no one else was injured.