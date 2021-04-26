Winston-Salem man named as suspect in Alamance "old Western shootout" killings

A man whose last known address was in Winston-Salem has been named as one of the suspects in a shootout that left two men dead, the Alamance County Sheriff's Office said.

Officials said a man by the name of Gar-Yon-Ded-Weh Stepney has been charged with first-degree murder and is considered armed and dangerous.

The suspect, who also goes by "J4," "Garjay" and "Gary Stephens," remained at large Monday.

Shortly after midnight on April 8, Alamance County deputies went to a mobile home at 1051 Wyatt Road in Green Level after they received multiple calls of gunshots heard in the area.

On arrival, deputies found Barney Dale Harris dead and Alonso Beltran Lara injured by gunfire but still alive. Lara was taken to a hospital but died of his injuries.

Alamance County investigators said they believe Harris and Lara were members of separate criminal enterprises and that they died in what Alamance Sheriff Terry Johnson called an "old Western shootout," according to WGHP/Fox 8 News, the newsgathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.

Harris was a high school Spanish teacher, while Lara was an 18-year-old man.