Winston-Salem man named as suspect in Alamance "old Western shootout" killings

A man whose last known address was in Winston-Salem has been named as one of the suspects in a shootout that left two men dead, the Alamance County Sheriff's Office said.
Officials said a man by the name of Gar-Yon-Ded-Weh Stepney has been charged with first-degree murder and is considered armed and dangerous.
The suspect, who also goes by "J4," "Garjay" and "Gary Stephens," remained at large Monday.
Shortly after midnight on April 8, Alamance County deputies went to a mobile home at 1051 Wyatt Road in Green Level after they received multiple calls of gunshots heard in the area.
On arrival, deputies found Barney Dale Harris dead and Alonso Beltran Lara injured by gunfire but still alive. Lara was taken to a hospital but died of his injuries.
Alamance County investigators said they believe Harris and Lara were members of separate criminal enterprises and that they died in what Alamance Sheriff Terry Johnson called an "old Western shootout," according to WGHP/Fox 8 News, the newsgathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.
Harris was a high school Spanish teacher, while Lara was an 18-year-old man.
Investigators said they believed Harris and others had gone to the Wyatt Road residence to steal illegal narcotics and money.
According to Fox 8 News, Johnson said the residence was a "stash house" and that Lara was allegedly a drug runner who lived there with one other person.
On April 11, a man named Steven Alexander Stewart Jr. was arrested by Alamance County deputies and charged with first-degree burglary in the case. The next day, Stewart was charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Stewart is Harris' brother-in-law.
Another man, Juan Daniel Salinas Lara, is wanted in the case and has active warrants for trafficking in cocaine.
About 30 shell casings were found in and outside of the trailer, and three other mobile homes were struck by gunfire, authorities said. Multiple guns were used.
The trailer had been ransacked, and deputies say they found about a kilo of cocaine at the scene.
