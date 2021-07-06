Winston-Salem man receives prison sentence after he pleads guilty in murder case

A Winston-Salem man was sentenced to prison Tuesday after he pleaded guilty in connection with a woman's stabbing death in 2018.
Charles Edward Grace, 69, of Hutton Street pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of KeOnna Tarae Roberson.
Roberson, 26, was found lying in a parking lot with a stab wound on Nov. 25, 2018, Winston-Salem police at that time.
Roberson was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where she died, police said. Grace was initially charged with first-degree murder in Roberson's death, court records show.
Judge Richard Gottlieb of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced Grace to serve a minimum of 15 years and 10 months to a maximum of 20 years in prison.
Grace didn't look at the Roberson's family in the courtroom during his plea hearing. Grace gave "yes" and "no" answers as Gottlieb questioned him about the plea agreement in his case.
Alison Lester, an assistant district attorney, told Gottlieb that Grace had argued with two women and a man in his apartment during the morning of Nov. 25, 2018. When the argument escalated, Grabbed grabbed a knife and stabbed a man and chased all three people out of his apartment, Lester said.
Lester didn't identify the man or describe his injuries. The two women also were not identified.
The argument continued in a nearby parking lot between Grace and the two women, Lester said. During the argument, the two women screamed for help.
At this point, KeOnna Roberson intervened and tried to prevent Grace from attacking the two women, Lester said. Grace stabbed Roberson who was unarmed, Lester said.
Afterward, Grace called 911 and waited nearby along Peters Creek Parkway, Lester said.
Officers found Grace with his clothes covered in blood and a knife in his hand, Lester said. Grace admitted to the officers that he stabbed Roberson.
An autopsy showed that Roberson suffered a stab wound to her upper abdomen that perforated her diaphragm, pericardium and her heart, causing her death, the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office said in a statement about the case.
Donna Roberson, KeOnna's mother, read Gottlieb victim-impact statements from herself and KeOnna's cousin, Courtney Roberson.
Donna Roberson said she was addicted to drugs while she lived in Chicago, and she moved to Kernersville in 1991 when she was pregnant with KeOnna. Donna Roberson said she overcame her addiction before she gave birth to a premature KeOnna on Dec. 11, 1991.
Donna Roberson said she is a licensed substance-abuse counselor who helps people overcome their drug addictions. Roberson described her daughter as a fighter from birth.
KeOnna loved basketball, and she was Michael Jordan's, a NBA superstar, biggest fan, her mother said. KeOnna attended the a university in Lynchburg, Va., and later Forsyth Technical Community College.
During her life, KeOnna became addicted to drugs, Donna Roberson said.
"KeOnna's addiction took her to a dark, lonely life," her mother said. "This disease caused her to hang out in shady places with shady people."
KeOnna's family doesn't understand why she was murdered, Donna Roberson said.
"I will never have grandchildren because of this malicious decision," Donna Roberson said. "Here, my own child is gone."
Donna Roberson quoted Courtney Roberson's impact statement, saying that KeOnna's death devastated her family.
"The void you created when you (Grace) took KeOnna's life will not easily close with time," Roberson said, quoting her Courtney's statement. "You (Grace) should learn from the terrible things that you have done."
Before Gottlieb sentenced Grace, Grace didn't say anything to the judge or to the Roberson family.
Daniel Anthony, Grace's attorney, told Gottlieb that his client expressed remorse for his actions to the police officers at the scene in November 2018 and to Anthony. Grace has accepted responsibility for his actions, Anthony said.
"I can't do anything to return your daughter to you," Gottlieb said Donna Roberson. "I hope this (sentence) will bring your family some closure."
