A Winston-Salem man was sentenced to prison last week after he pleaded guilty to charges related to his role in a spree of shootings that left several people injured in 2022, authorities said.

Jarod Kevon Hall, 22, pleaded guilty Friday in Forsyth Superior Court to four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and 13 other offenses including robbery with a dangerous weapon, the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office said.

Judge Patrick Nadolski sentenced Hall to serve 21 to 28 years in prison, the district attorney’s office said.

Winston-Salem police received a report at 7:43 p.m. on May 15, 2022 that 95 gunshots were fired on Bethlehem Lane in the city’s northeastern section, the district attorney’s office said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found multiple shell casings. Investigators determined that shots were fired into an apartment in the 1200 block of Bethlehem Lane.

Police then learned that a stray bullet struck a pickup traveling on U.S. 52, the district attorney’s office said. One occupant was hit in the head, and another person was injured by shattered glass.

The pickup's occupants were not the targets of the shooting, the district attorney's office said. A witness told officers that a white car drove to a dead end on Bethlehem Lane, and three men with guns got out the car and started shooting.

Three minutes later, police received another report of gunshots on East 25th Street, the district attorney’s office said. Officers found 13 shell casings at that location.

Shots were fired into an occupied home and a store in the 2000 block of East 25th Street, the district attorney’s office said. Five people were injured in that shooting.

On June 17, 2022, an employee of the Ramada Inn in the 500 block of Akron Drive was robbed at gunpoint, the district attorney’s office said. A witness told police that the victim was leaving the hotel with her purse containing the hotel’s bank deposit bag.

A man then got out of a car and threatened the victim with a gun, the district attorney’s office said. The man pointed the gun at the victim’s head and shouted, "Give me the bag."

The man then left the scene with the victim's purse that contained the money belonging to Ramada Inn. The victim wasn't injured.

Investigators linked these crimes to Hall, who police described as a gang member.

Police then went to an apartment in the 5000 block of Eltha Drive to arrest Hall, the district attorney’s office said.

Officers arrested Hall, and they found two stolen handguns and property from the hotel robbery, the district attorney's office said.