Winston-Salem man sentenced to more than 30 years in 2018 fatal shooting of Mount Tabor student.

Davis was shot in the back and one of his friends drove him to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he died. An autopsy report said he died from a gunshot wound in the torso.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police later determined that Martin had shot Davis, 17. Lt. Greg Dorn of the Winston-Salem Police Department told the Winston-Salem Journal that the shooting was random and that Martin and Davis did not appear to know each other. Dorn said Martin got out of the car he was in and fired at Davis' vehicle.

Two weeks after Davis was killed and before Martin was arrested, Winston-Salem police officers and EMS went to Harrison Avenue on a report of a shooting. They found James Richmond lying on the floor of his apartment. He had been shot in the left chest and abdomen. Richmond identified Martin as the person who shot him, the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office said in a news release.

Richmond was taken to Baptist, where he was treated for his injuries.

Police took Martin into custody on Nov. 27, 2018. Martin ran when police approached him and appeared to have dropped a gun during the pursuit. Police arrested him and Martin was interviewed. According to the news release, Martin admitted to shooting Davis and Richmond.