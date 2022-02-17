Winston-Salem man sentenced to more than 30 years in 2018 fatal shooting of Mount Tabor student.

A Winston-Salem man will spend more than 30 years in prison after he was convicted Thursday in two shootings, including one that killed a Mount Tabor High School student in 2018. Prosecutors said he shot another man two weeks after fatally shooting the Mount Tabor High School student.
Christopher Dakron Martin, 26, of Akron Drive, pleaded guilty in Forsyth Superior Court on Thursday to second-degree murder, discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle in operation, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and several counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.
Judge Eric Morgan of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced Martin to a minimum of 33 years, 4 months and a maximum of 41 years in prison. Martin had been indicted for first-degree murder and could have faced a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Assistant District Attorneys Annie Hughes and Matt Breeding were the prosecutors on the case. Cynthia Ellis was Martin's attorney. She could not be immediately reached for comment Thursday afternoon.
According to a news release, Winston-Salem police officers responded to a call about discharging firearms in the area of Cambridge Apartments, 617 West 23rd St., on Nov. 7, 2018. Winston-Salem police said Tyrese Tamil Davis, a student at Mount Tabor High School, was in the back seat of a car that was at a stop sign near the apartment complex, just before 8 p.m. that night.
Davis was shot in the back and one of his friends drove him to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he died. An autopsy report said he died from a gunshot wound in the torso.
Police later determined that Martin had shot Davis, 17. Lt. Greg Dorn of the Winston-Salem Police Department told the Winston-Salem Journal that the shooting was random and that Martin and Davis did not appear to know each other. Dorn said Martin got out of the car he was in and fired at Davis' vehicle.
Two weeks after Davis was killed and before Martin was arrested, Winston-Salem police officers and EMS went to Harrison Avenue on a report of a shooting. They found James Richmond lying on the floor of his apartment. He had been shot in the left chest and abdomen. Richmond identified Martin as the person who shot him, the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office said in a news release.
Richmond was taken to Baptist, where he was treated for his injuries.
Police took Martin into custody on Nov. 27, 2018. Martin ran when police approached him and appeared to have dropped a gun during the pursuit. Police arrested him and Martin was interviewed. According to the news release, Martin admitted to shooting Davis and Richmond.
Shell casings from the parking lot of Cambridge Apartments and from Richmond's home as well as the bullet from Davis' body all matched the gun Martin had on him when he was arrested.
At the time of his arrest, Martin was listed as an absconder from N.C. Probation and Parole on the N.C. Department of Public Safety website. He was given parole on Aug. 11, 2018, for a 2017 conviction for resisting an officer and attempted possession of a firearm by a felon. He was scheduled to be off parole in May 2019.
